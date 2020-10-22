Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 22nd Oct 2020

Updated: Thu 22nd Oct

Flintshire Councillor voices frustration over people failing to sanitise hands in supermarkets

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A Flintshire councillor has voiced his frustration over people’s failure to wash their hands on their way into supermarkets.

Hand sanitiser stations have been set up at the entrance to stores across the UK since the coronavirus pandemic began.

It follows advice from the NHS that washing your hands is a key part of preventing the spread of viruses such as Covid-19.

However, Flint Trelawny councillor Paul Cunningham said he had witnessed a number of shoppers ignoring the hygiene facilities provided in supermarkets.


He claimed the situation had got worse since the start of the pandemic, when there was more public messaging to encourage hand washing.

Speaking at a virtual scrutiny committee meeting held today (Thursday, 22 October), he said: “People don’t seem to be washing their hands and people certainly don’t use the sanitising stations when they go into supermarkets.

“These are just basic things that people should be doing to stem this pandemic and it’s basic hygiene.

“They make things for people to sanitise their trollies and they just disregard it.

“I’m not just talking about young people; it goes right across the board.”

He added: “People of our age should know better but walk into supermarkets without doing this.

“It really gets me mad and sometimes I go over the top with my expletives.”

During the meeting, members of the local authority’s social and health care scrutiny committee were told hospitals and care homes in the area had witnessed an increase in cases of Covid-19 in recent weeks.

Flintshire is one of four counties in North Wales which was put under local lockdown restrictions earlier this month due to a rise in infections, along with the city of Bangor in Gwynedd.

Meanwhile, the Welsh Government is set to implement a national “fire-break” lockdown tomorrow, similar to the restrictions introduced in March.

Despite the challenges, the council’s chief officer for social services said health and social care services in the county had still been kept running.

Neil Ayling said: “The recent incidence of increases in Covid have impacted on care homes and on social care establishments as they have on other parts of the community.

“We do have higher numbers of red care homes, where there’s been an instance of Covid which prevents further admissions to that home.

“That is stabilising and that’s been the case across North Wales.

“We are managing to keep services going and keep admissions from hospital where needed.”

 

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Man who threatened rail staff at Flint station while carrying an imitation firearm jailed for 70 weeks

News

Report finds Former Bishop of Chester sexually abused 18 children and young people but could be more

News

No further action from UEFA following Nomads manager Andy Morrisons ‘blind eye’ comments on ill players

News

Flintshire MP votes down bid to have free school meals through the holidays for children in England

News

“Future of rail” in Wales unveiled as day to day services to be nationalised and run by ‘publicly-owned’ entity

News

North Wales Police braced for influx of caravans along A55 on Friday as visitors try to beat fire-break lockdown

Conwy

Health Minister calls on social media companies to take responsibility – “It is incredibly frustrating to see direct lies being told about what’s in place within our health service”

News

Reports: Welsh government set to “nationalise” railways after bailout talks with the current operator fail

News

Appeal launched over refusal of drive-thru KFC and Starbucks on A55 near Holywell

News





Read 637,777 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn