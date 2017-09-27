Flintshire Councillor has ‘climbed down’ over move to boycott the Sun newspaper says Shadow Secretary

A motion which would have seen Flintshire County Council boycott the Sun Newspaper has been ‘watered down’ a Conservative Assembly Member has claimed.

Labour councillors had originally planned to vote on a proposal to ban people from entering council offices with a copy of the paper, and to ban Sun journalists from entering council buildings – including to report on council meetings.

A ‘notice of motion’ is to be discussed at todays full council meeting,

Shadow Local Government Secretary, Janet Finch-Saunders AM says Labour Councillor Bernie Attridge is believed to have climbed down after being told that such a ban would be illegal under UK law.

Instead, Flintshire councillors will vote on a motion to support newspaper sellers who refuse to sell The Sun.

Mrs Finch-Saunders said the Council was wasting precious time debating a “childish and spiteful motion”.

The four key points of the original motion;

1) Not allow any person to bring the Sun newspaper into any Flintshire County Council premises, nor allow the same newspaper on any Flintshire County Council premises.

2) Refuse access to Sun journalists to any Flintshire County Council premises.

3) Ensure Flintshire County Council does not advertise in the Sun newspaper.

4) Encourages Flintshire County Council to support the ‘Total Eclipse of the S*n’ campaign in any reasonable way possible – subject to Full Council agreement.

The motion being discussed at todays meeting does not include the four key points, it says;

“We express our support for those affected by the disaster and commend the continuing efforts of relatives and friends of the victims in their search for justice.

We condemn the behaviour of the Sun newspaper and we as a council will support any Flintshire retailer or newspaper vendor that choose not to sell the Sun newspaper.

We lend our support to the campaign ‘Total Eclipse of the Sun’ in solidarity with fellow councils in the North West of the United Kingdom.”

The meeting can be seen live from 2pm via a council webcast – click here: