Flintshire Council telephone systems on the wobble

Published: Friday, Sep 21st, 2018
Flintshire County Council is currently experiencing “technical problems” with its incoming telephone calls to a number of its services.

The council says engineers are “working on a solution and we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to our customers and residents.”

Council services were hit yesterday by a similar problem to its telephone network.

A council spokesperson said: “we will provide a further update shortly. Our website can be used to access information and submit online enquiries.”

flintshire.gov.uk

