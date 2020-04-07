Flintshire Council: “Small minority” of businesses not complying with new trading restrictions and social distancing measures

Flintshire Council has said some businesses in the county are no complying with social distancing and trading rules introduced to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The council hasn’t been specific in terms of which businesses and companies are failing to comply with the new regulations.

Deeside.com has received a number messages from people concerned or confused about how the new rules are (or if they are) being administered in businesses ranging from manufacturing sites to take away food outlets.

Emergency legislation introduced March 23 rules that non-essential businesses should temporarily cease trading.

The list of premises instructed to close includes pubs, bars, restaurants, cafes, cinemas, nightclubs and theatres.

Museums, betting shops, spas, gyms and leisure centres are also prohibited from opening.

Businesses and premises that breach the regulations will be subject to fixed penalty notices incurring immediate financial penalties, prohibition notices forcing them to close, and potentially unlimited fines, but only as a “last resort” the council has said.

A council spokesperson said: “Since the introduction of widely-publicised trading restrictions and social distancing requirements for businesses at this time by the Government there is an increased awareness within local communities that a small minority of businesses are not complying.

The Council’s Community and Business Protection Service, in line with councils across the United Kingdom, will be responding to complaints of non-compliance.

The Council will use its powers appropriately and proportionately to ensure full compliance with the Regulations and council officers will also continue to offer advice and guidance where required.

We hope to work constructively with those businesses that are permitted to open through engagement and education.

Enforcement powers will only be used as a last resort.

During these difficult times it is important that everybody works together and recognises their responsibilities during the course of this emergency.”

New rules to protect workers during the coronavirus outbreak will come into force on Tuesday morning.

The regulations will mean the 2metre social distancing rule will apply to any workplace, including homes, where work and repairs are being undertaken and outdoor spaces.

The new rules apply to those workplaces not already covered by the original stay-at-home rules introduced almost two weeks ago

All businesses will have to take all reasonable measures to ensure the 2m rule is maintained between people on their premises whenever work is being carried out.

A dedicated phone number and e-mail address has been established for Flintshire residents and businesses to report any concerns that they may have: