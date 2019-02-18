News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flintshire Council raises flag in honour of LGBT history month

Published: Monday, Feb 18th, 2019
Share:

Flintshire County Council has been flying the rainbow flag outside County Hall again this year to support lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) history month during February.

Members and officers of Flintshire County Council were joined by students from Mold Alun High School who have been active in promoting LGBT inclusion and equality and ensuring it is part of their school ethos.

The annual event gives people the opportunity to learn more about the histories and achievements of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people and the gay and civil rights movement.

It is also a time to remember the discrimination many have faced and the journey that has been made towards LGBT equality.

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Corporate Management and a Council Champion for Safeguarding, Councillor Billy Mullin, said:

“The raising of the rainbow flag is important for the Council. Flying the flag throughout LGBT history month sends the message that Flintshire County Council is committed to equality for everyone, both within the Council and our wider community.”

This year’s theme is citizenship, History II: Peace, Reconciliation and Activism. The theme of History II (History was covered previously in 2015) offers a chance to explore how we have arrived where we are after a century. A hundred years ago, the world was recovering from the ravages of a terrible war.

There was a profound demand for new solutions to old problems. Fifty years ago a police raid on a bar in New York brought on a days-long riot that the police couldn’t control. These events led to our decision to return to history in 2019.”

For more information, visit their website at http://lgbthistorymonth.org.uk.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  

LATEST NEWS:

Theatr Clwyd appoints “world renowned team” to lead major multi million pound redevelopment

Calls for Flintshire out of hours helpline manned 200 miles away to come back in house

Collecting unpaid rent remains a significant challenge for Flintshire Council despite drop in arrears

Police issue warning to retailers throughout North Wales over cloned pre-paid credit cards

Could timber frame homes be one solution to help demand for housing in Flintshire?

Trains: Delays of up to 20 minutes on the Wrexham to Bidston line due to a signals fault

Coleg Cambria students among UK elite after securing places at world-leading universities

Time confirmed for Tuesdays Tornado flypast over MoD Sealand

Police issue warning over travelling burglars targeting older residents in Flintshire


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn