Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 29th Jun 2020

Updated: Mon 29th Jun

Flintshire Council Pay and Display car parking charges to remain suspended

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flintshire Council has said its Pay and Display car parks will remain free of charge for the ‘foreseeable future.’ 

The local authority took the decision to suspend all Pay and Display car parking charges across Flintshire at the end of March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The move was aimed at reducing personal contact and the risk of surface transition of the COVID-19 from machines, and to assist key workers and essential shopping.

Following the reopening of non-essential shops in Wales last week, the council has now confirmed the suspension of car parking charges will remain in place.


Those using short stay car parks will be required to get a ticket from the machine to display in car windows “to ensure the turnover of available spaces close to town centres.”

“This will ensure that valuable spaces are not taken up by those coming to the town centre to park all day.” A council spokesperson has said. 

At machines where a ticket is required, temporary floor markings have been placed on the ground to assist with social distancing.

Sanitisation stations are being placed at each machine and people are asked to sanitise your hands before and after use.

A Flintshire council spokesperson said: “If you do not feel comfortable touching the machine then you can use objects such as your car key to press the button.

Whilst parking in car parks, all other rules apply such as parking within a marked bay and displaying a valid blue badge when parked in a designated disabled bay.

Also, you are reminded to ensure social distancing is complied with at all times and where possible, allow space between your vehicle and the next.

Council enforcement officers are now patrolling the town centres to offer advice and ensure that there is not obstructive or dangerous parking occurring.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Series of online masterclasses hosted by Glyndŵr University will delve into how modern culture portrays notorious criminals

News

Youth Workers praised for valuable role supporting youngsters during pandemic

News

New campaign urges shoppers to show their ‘love’ for Welsh food and drink industry

News

New £5m fund to support Start Up’s impacted by coronavirus outbreak goes live today

News

Flintshire Trading Standards warning over scam Sky internet calls

News

Ventilator production winding down at AMRC facility in Broughton

News

Families in Wales told they can reunite under new lockdown rules

News

Mandatory MOT testing set to be reintroduced from 1 August

News

Flintshire address raided as nine men arrested in connection with county lines drug dealing in Chester

News





Read 633,995 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn