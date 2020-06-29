Flintshire Council Pay and Display car parking charges to remain suspended

Flintshire Council has said its Pay and Display car parks will remain free of charge for the ‘foreseeable future.’

The local authority took the decision to suspend all Pay and Display car parking charges across Flintshire at the end of March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The move was aimed at reducing personal contact and the risk of surface transition of the COVID-19 from machines, and to assist key workers and essential shopping.

Following the reopening of non-essential shops in Wales last week, the council has now confirmed the suspension of car parking charges will remain in place.





Those using short stay car parks will be required to get a ticket from the machine to display in car windows “to ensure the turnover of available spaces close to town centres.”

“This will ensure that valuable spaces are not taken up by those coming to the town centre to park all day.” A council spokesperson has said.

At machines where a ticket is required, temporary floor markings have been placed on the ground to assist with social distancing.

Sanitisation stations are being placed at each machine and people are asked to sanitise your hands before and after use.

A Flintshire council spokesperson said: “If you do not feel comfortable touching the machine then you can use objects such as your car key to press the button.

Whilst parking in car parks, all other rules apply such as parking within a marked bay and displaying a valid blue badge when parked in a designated disabled bay.

Also, you are reminded to ensure social distancing is complied with at all times and where possible, allow space between your vehicle and the next.

Council enforcement officers are now patrolling the town centres to offer advice and ensure that there is not obstructive or dangerous parking occurring.”