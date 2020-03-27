Flintshire Council information on support available to local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Flintshire Council has published information on support that is available to local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Welsh Government have announced that all retail, leisure and hospitality businesses with a rateable value under £500,000 will now receive 100% non-domestic rates relief in 2020-21.

This is in addition to the existing Small Business Rates Relief schemes.

Additionally, Welsh Government has introduced two grants to support businesses in Wales through the Coronavirus pandemic.

These grants are available to businesses that are registered to pay rates and occupying their premises on or before 20 March 2020.

The Welsh Government is working in partnership with local authorities to deliver the grants to qualifying businesses.

Grant 1: A grant of £25,000 is being made available for retail, leisure and hospitality businesses occupying properties with a rateable value of between £12,001 and £51,000.

This means businesses that occupy properties such as shops, restaurants, cafes, drinking establishments, cinemas, live music venues, hotels, guest and boarding premises and self-catering accommodation.

Grant 2: A £10,000 grant to all businesses eligible for small business rates relief (SBRR) in Wales with a rateable value of £12,000 or less.

“Please note that the multiple property restriction which applies to Small Business Rates Relief also applies to this grant.

Flintshire County Council said it “will be endeavouring to administer these grants automatically”

However you can complete a form to ensure you meet the criteria and receive the relief and/or grant.

If your business is eligible for a grant complete the online application form at www.flintshire.gov.uk/ businessrates

More business support information.