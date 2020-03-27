Deeside.com > News

Posted: Friday, Mar 27th, 2020

Updated: Friday, Mar 27th, 2020

Flintshire Council information on support available to local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flintshire Council has published information on support that is available to local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Welsh Government have announced that all retail, leisure and hospitality businesses with a rateable value under £500,000 will now receive 100% non-domestic rates relief in 2020-21.

This is in addition to the existing Small Business Rates Relief schemes.

Additionally, Welsh Government has introduced two grants to support businesses in Wales through the Coronavirus pandemic.

These grants are available to businesses that are registered to pay rates and occupying their premises on or before 20 March 2020.

The Welsh Government is working in partnership with local authorities to deliver the grants to qualifying businesses.

Grant 1: A grant of £25,000 is being made available for retail, leisure and hospitality businesses occupying properties with a rateable value of between £12,001 and £51,000.

This means businesses that occupy properties such as shops, restaurants, cafes, drinking establishments, cinemas, live music venues, hotels, guest and boarding premises and self-catering accommodation.

Grant 2: A £10,000 grant to all businesses eligible for small business rates relief (SBRR) in Wales with a rateable value of £12,000 or less.

“Please note that the multiple property restriction which applies to Small Business Rates Relief also applies to this grant.

Flintshire County Council said it “will be endeavouring to administer these grants automatically”

However you can complete a form to ensure you meet the criteria and receive the relief and/or grant.

If your business is eligible for a grant complete the online application form at www.flintshire.gov.uk/businessrates 

More business support information. 

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Urgent plea for more carers in Wales to come forward

News

First Minister Mark Drakeford writes open letter to people of Wales

News

RSPCA urge Councils to relax dog walking rules to help curb Covid-19 and keep people near home

News

Exam arrangements for Years 10 and 12 announced by Welsh Education Minister

News

Friday: Public Health Wales confirms 180 new cases of coronavirus and six further deaths since yesterday

News

Police in Deeside are stopping drivers heading into North Wales for holidays

News

Read 818,374 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn