Ombudsman looking into code of conduct complaint made against Council Leader Aaron Shotton

The Public Services Ombudsman for Wales has said it is looking into a complaint made against Connah’s Quay Central Councillor and Flintshire County Council Leader Aaron Shotton.

Flintshire Council confirmed it has been made aware of allegations made against the Cllr Shotton.

The Ombudsman is assessing whether the Council Leader broke the local authority’s code of conduct.

A spokesman for Flintshire Council said: “The council has recently been made aware of some allegations and has now been advised that a referral to the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales (PSOW) has been made.

“The PSOW is the appropriate route for investigating any alleged breaches of the code of conduct whilst the investigation is underway.

“It would be inappropriate for the council to comment any further, bearing in mind that we have a duty of care to any employee who may be implicated or is placed at risk by any allegations.”