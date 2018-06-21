Ombudsman confirms complaint made against council leader Aaron Shotton to be investigated

The Public Services Ombudsman for Wales has said it is to investigate a complaint made against Connah’s Quay Central Councillor and Flintshire County Council Leader Aaron Shotton according to the BBC.

Earlier this week the ombudsman said a complaint into whether the council leader broke the local authority’s code of conduct was being assessed.

A spokesman for the ombudsman has said: “I can confirm that the ombudsman received a complaint that councillor Aaron Shotton of Flintshire county council may have breached his authority’s code of conduct.

“Following consideration of the complaint, the ombudsman has decided that the matter will be investigated.” The BBC report goes on to say.

Flintshire Council confirmed it has been made aware of allegations made against the Cllr Shotton.

A spokesman for Flintshire Council said: “The council has recently been made aware of some allegations and has now been advised that a referral to the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales (PSOW) has been made.

“The PSOW is the appropriate route for investigating any alleged breaches of the code of conduct whilst the investigation is underway.

“It would be inappropriate for the council to comment any further, bearing in mind that we have a duty of care to any employee who may be implicated or is placed at risk by any allegations.”