Flintshire Council leader asks colleagues to back male suicide prevention campaign

The leader of Flintshire Council has asked his colleagues to back a campaign aimed at reducing the numbers of deaths caused by suicide among men.

The #IPledge2Talk campaign was launched by South Wales-based Assembly Member Eluned Morgan earlier this year.

It comes as figures show that more than 300 people die by suicide in Wales each year and in 2017, more than three quarters of the 360 lives lost were men.

As a result, Ms Morgan is encouraging more people to reach out and open up about their feelings.

The scheme has received the backing of Flintshire’s Labour leader Ian Roberts, who wants to see work to improve mental health rolled out across the county.

In a motion set to go before councillors next week, he said it was important for the council to set an example by helping to reduce suicide rates.

He said: “This authority supports the #IPledge2Talk suicide prevention campaign and will work to support positive mental health across Flintshire communities, in local schools, neighbourhoods and workplaces.

“As a local authority, we acknowledge our crucial role in promoting awareness of this issue.

“Encouraging mental well-being should be a priority across all the local authority’s areas of responsibility, including housing, education, community safety and planning.

“Throughout its work the authority will champion mental health on an individual and strategic basis.”

According to the campaign, men are less likely than women to seek help or express their feelings if they experience depressive or suicidal thoughts.

Ms Morgan said there was an ‘undeniable’ trend in male suicide which needed to be confronted.

Pledge cards have been designed by mental health charity Mind Cymru as a central part of the initiative, which set out steps people experiencing depression can take to find support.

The motion put forward by Cllr Roberts will be voted on at a meeting of all councillors in Flintshire being held on Wednesday.

