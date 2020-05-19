Flintshire Council issues guidance for those planning to use recycling centres when they open later this month

Flintshire council has issued safety guidance for those planning to use any of the five Household Recycling Centres which will reopen to the public on Tuesday 26 May.

Like all councils across Wales, Flintshire Council closed it’s household waste and recycling centres when strict lockdown measures were introduced in March in a bid stop the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier this month councils were given the green light to start planning how to safely reopen recycling centres following a ‘modest’ adjustment to lockdown measures in Wales.

The council has said, “To help manage demand, for the first two weeks, the tips will be from 9.00 a.m. until 8.00 pm.

We are working hard to keep Flintshire as clean and safe as possible during the ‘lockdown’ period. We have been collecting recycling, food and rubbish but do recognise that many residents’ will have some excess recycling and waste to dispose of.”

Before visiting a site we would ask you to please think carefully about your trip and whether you need to make it.

The demand at our centres will be high in the first week of opening. For the safety of the public and our employee’s special measures to control the centres have been introduced.”

Site Safety Measures