Flintshire Council: Don’t leave waste out for collection if anyone in your house has had coronavirus symptoms

Residents in Flintshire are being asked not to leave waste and recycling out for collection if anyone in the household has shown symptoms of coronavirus.

Its one of a number of changes to waste collections the council is asking residents to observe during to COVID-19 outbreak.

The latest update was sent out sent via the council’s email sign up service today and some of the details can also be found here www.flintshire.gov.uk

Householders have also been asked not to put garden waste into bin bags and into the black bin.

Flintshire council took the “difficult decision” last week to stop garden waste collections, in “order to support staff and the service as a whole during the Coronavirus outbreak.”

The council said: “We can reassure everyone that once the service returns to normal, a full year’s garden waste collection service will be provided, even if this rolls into next year, with the 2020 payment covering part of next year’s collection service if necessary.”

The council has also reiterated its message not to put tissues into recycling bags.

Collection crews have reported an increase in the number incidents where tissues have been disposed into the open recycling bags over the few weeks.

More guidance on tissue disposal can be found here: Deeside.com/a-tissue

Resident have been asked to not approach or interact with refuse collection crews under any circumstances in a bid to protect them from COVID-19.

Other guidance in today’s update includes asking residents, where possible to rinse bottles and cans left for recycling before leaving out for collection;

Clean the handles of bins and containers before leaving out for collection; minimise your waste; store larger items until further advice is issued wash your hands before and after you handle bins and waste containers.

Any missed refuse and recycling collections can be reported online here: Report-a-collection-problem

