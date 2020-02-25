Flintshire Council ‘come to the aid of a neighbour in their time of need’ as Wrexham Council loan a Chief Officer

Wrexham Council have come to a ‘temporary management arrangement’ with Flintshire Council that will see a top council officer coming in on loan until a permanent appoint can be made.

Flintshire Council’s Chief Executive Colin Everett wrote to councillors there stating, “Wrexham Council is going through a very challenging time following an external inspection of Children’s Services and with a recruitment underway for a new Director of Social Services.”

“We are pleased to have been able to offer support and assistance.

We have agreed that our colleague Neil Ayling will act as interim statutory director at Wrexham, on a part-time basis alongside his key role here, for a four month period from 1st March.

This is a temporary management arrangement made with the full support of Neil’s management team and the Chief Officer Team. The Leader and Cabinet member are also supportive.”

“It is important that we come to the aid of a neighbour in their time of need.

This is also a good opportunity for Neil, as a highly respected senior professional in the region, albeit a challenging one.

Our Social Services Management Team is a strong one and there should be no impact on management cover or service performance and continuity in Flintshire from this temporary arrangement.”

Wrexham Council’s Ian Bancroft Chief Executive stated: “We are currently recruiting a Chief Officer for Social Care and are grateful during this interim period that Flintshire County Council and Neil Ayling will be providing the Statutory Director role.

Our aim is to have offered this post by the end of March and have the post filled by 1st July.”

“We have been working to progress improvements in the service.

These are challenging times both in terms of demand, service pressures, improvements required, and a change in leadership at the Chief Officer level.

The £1m being proposed for Children’s Services being considered at the Council meeting on 26th February are specifically focussed on supporting the service to make the necessary improvements.”

It is thought the loan move was firmed up in a morning meeting of the Appointments Committee yesterday, however the meeting was held under “Part 2” conditions of secrecy.

Wrexham Council are currently recruiting for a Chief Officer for Social Care, as well as a Chief Officer for Education & Early Intervention.