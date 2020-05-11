Flintshire council aiming to open household recycling centres by end of May

Flintshire Council has said it is aiming to reopen Household Recycling Centres (tips) by the end of May.

Councils across Wales were given the green light to start planning on how they will reopen recycling centres following a ‘modest’ adjustment to lockdown measures announced by First Minister Mark Drakeford on Friday.

Flintshire Council closed it’s household waste and recycling centres when strict lockdown measures were introduced in March in a bid stop the spread of coronavirus.

A council spokesperson said: “All councils in Wales are working together, developing plans for the safe reopening of local Household Recycling Centres.

The safety of the public and our workforce is our top priority and the following safety measures must be in place; full compliance with all health and safety regulations; adequate staffing levels on each facility; the availability of appropriate sanitation; application of social distancing measures and robust and effective traffic management systems.

Here in Flintshire we want to be in a position to reopen our five recycling facilities by the end of May, so long as clear and direct guidance has been received from Welsh Government on the detail of its plans to relax its essential travel regulations.

To reduce demand on our HRCs when they first reopen, the Council has resumed garden waste collections – for a two week period only – Monday 11 May to Saturday 23 May – for residents who subscribed to the 2019 and/or 2020 service.”

The council said it will issue more information on plans to reopen local facilities in the coming days.