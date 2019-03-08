News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flintshire Bridge set to close for a large part of Saturday for essential maintenance

Published: Friday, Mar 8th, 2019
Flintshire Bridge will be closed for nearly nine hours this Saturday for essential maintenance.

While work on bridge joints takes place the bridge will be used for the “backdrop for a national publicity event.”

It’s understood the bridge will close at 10.30am and is expected to reopen at 7pm.

Steve Jones, Flintshire Council’s Chief Officer Streetscene and Transportation said;

“Following a request for the Flintshire Bridge to be used as a backdrop for a national publicity event, the Council has granted access during the closure, and has aligned essential planned maintenance to the bridge joints which will be done at the same time.”

Feature Image by Cllr Carolyn Thomas.

