Flintshire has the best roads in Wales according to new Government data

Local Authorities are responsible for County A roads, B and C roads and minor surfaced roads that they have adopted.

Powys has the highest percentage of its network that are in need of further investigation with 19% followed by Ceredigion 13.2%.

Each year roads across Wales are surveyed to discover the state of repair in terms of structural condition.

The majority of the roads network in Wales is in good condition according to the report with 11% in need of close monitoring.

One factor that affects the condition of the network is the volume of road traffic and in recent years this volume has increased in line with the economic recovery.

In 2015, the volume of traffic on the trunk road network increased by 5.7% – 6.91bn vehicle kilometres in 2015 compared to 6.54bn vehicle.

Flintshire County Council has said it is preparing for a programme of road surface dressing works to improve the rural highway network.

The County will be investing £400k at various sites across the network.

Work is expected to start next week on the A5104 Penyffordd to Broughton road.

The work will include a number of route treatment safety measures, replacement of street lighting, traffic sign upgrading and junction improvements along the road.

Cabinet Member for Environment, and Deputy Leader, Councillor Bernie Attridge, said:

The Council has been successful in obtaining Welsh Government funding for safety improvements at this site which has seen a number serious accident over recent years, and we are pleased that we are able to improve the safety of the road for all road users.

The Council has recently completed works to improve the junction of the A5026, LLoc.

The works involved remodelling the junction with the installation of a traffic island, including improved signage and the installation of LED street lighting.