Flint ‘Story Benches’ – WWI soldier unveiled ahead of Armistice Day

Another colourful character has joined the fisherwoman and an RNLI helmswoman ‘Story Benches’ on Flint Foreshore.

The WWI soldier carved figure with bench was installed recently.

The solder was also designed by local artist Mike Owen and the three benches were created as part of a community arts project.

The project has worked with a number of partners including Cadw and Welsh Government and community views were sought to find out what developments they would like to see on Flint Foreshore and around Flint Castle.

The “pop up” Flint Story Shop, which was open in February and March this year, gave people the opportunity to call in and share their memories of Flint and hopes for the town and foreshore.

Over 700 community members came together to share an archive of photos and memories of the coast and castle and ideas grew for the future.

As a result it was decided the ‘Story Benches’ represented Flint’s past and present.

The project is just one part of the broader regeneration vision for the foreshore where partners are actively working together to try and transform the area to a “must see” national destination and a gateway to North East Wales. .

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Countryside, Councillor Carolyn Thomas, said: