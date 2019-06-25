Flint RNLI join Rhyl and Conway Lifeboat crews for annual Harbour Raft Race

The fifth annual RNLI Rhyl Harbour Raft Race took place on Sunday.

Volunteers from Flint, Rhyl and Conwy lifeboat stations held the raft race in aid of RNLI funds.

Organisers said the number of entrants was slightly down on previous years due to the poor weather forecast.

That didn’t dampen spirits as hundreds of people lined Rhyl harbour to view of the spectacle.

Before the races began, Prestatyn Councillor Anton Sampson presented Coxswain Martin Jones with a cheque for £1200, which he had pledged to the Rhyl Shannon lifeboat appeal.

The money was donated by Cllr Sampson – who arrived at event by sea on his paddleboard – during his year as Prestatyn Mayor.

[Prestatyn Cllr Anton Sampson presents Coxswain Martin Jones with a cheque pledged for the Rhyl RNLI Shannon fund – Picture Credit: RNLI/Paul Frost MBE]

The raft races began at 2pm, with two heats for the rafts constructed on site on the day.

The winners of these heats, plus the fastest losing raft, then went head-to-head for the Povah Cup.

This was won by the ‘Try Hards’ from Sainsbury’s supermarket.

An additional heat was the long-awaited revenge match between Rhyl lifeboat crew and the Jetski club.

Last year, the Jetski club were sunk by the lifeboat crew and have spent the past 12 months plotting the return match.

The ‘battle’ took place with the crew as pirates, and the club as knights.

All manner of foul and devious tricks were played on both parts, and the Jetski club came out victorious, demolishing the RNLI charity’s raft, forcing the occupants to swim to shore!

[Rhyl Jetski club knights ‘battle’ with Rhyl RNLI crew pirates Picture Credit: RNLI/Paul Frost MBE]

Martin Jones, Rhyl RNLI Coxswain said: