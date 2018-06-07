Flint man pleads guilty to inappropriate touching and other sex offences in Chester

Maciej Siluch has pleaded guilty to all five sexual assault offences.

He has been remanded into custody and will be sentenced at Chester Crown Court on 5 July.

Earlier report:

Detectives investigating inappropriate touching in Chester city centre have charged a 26-year-old man.

Maciej Siluch, of Beech Grove in Flint, was arrested by officers on Wednesday 6 June.

Siluch has been charged with five sexual assault offences, four in Chester and one in Flint.

He has been remanded in custody and is set to appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court later today (Thursday 7 June).