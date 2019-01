The crew of RNLI Flint lifeboat were called into action earlier today while out on exercise in the River Dee.

The crew were alerted by a member of the public to a sheep stuck in a gutter on the bank of the river close to the lifeboat station.

‘It took more than five crew members from the Flint RNLI and lifeboat assistance, to free the sheep according to a BBC report.

The crew captured the rescue on video.