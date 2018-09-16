Flint fundraisers flying high for RNIB

A community opticians in Flint has been carrying out an intensive six weeks of fundraising for The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).

The store has been hosting a wide range of activities including bake sales, cinema screenings and a skydive.

Dawn Dale and Julie Gallagher from Specsavers in Flint are taking part in the RNIB’s ‘The Big Jump’ on the 23 September, which will see a team of thirty fundraisers from across the business take to the skies for the jump of a lifetime to celebrate the charity’s 150th anniversary.

The store has carried out a series of fundraising activities including a quiz night at The Royal Oak pub in Flint, private screening of the James Bond movie Spectre at the Gaumont Plaza and a instore bake sales at Flint Specsavers

Julie from the store confirmed that her team’s fundraising target is £1,200 and says she is thrilled to be one of just 30 Specsavers employees chosen to take part in The Big Jump:

‘The whole team is really motivated to smash our target with our six weeks of fundraising for what is a fantastic cause close to our hearts. Dawn and I will be representing Flint for The Big Jump and hope that our amazing customers and Flint shoppers will lend their support.