Flint Couple have ‘lucky escape’ from flat fire

Fire officers say a man and a woman in their 60s have had a lucky escape following a fire which broke out this morning at their flat in Flint.

Two appliances from Deeside and Flint were called to the incident at Chester Street, Flint just before 8.20 this morning , the fire was under control by 08.56hrs.

The fire is thought to have started in an immersion heater and was confined to the bathroom.

The property did not have working smoke alarms, despite alarms being fitted by the fire and rescue service in the past.

A member of staff from the shop below the flat, a man in his 20s, raised the alarm after noticing water coming through the shop ceiling.

He went to investigate and became aware of the fire.

Kevin Roberts, Senior Fire Safety Manager at North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said:

“The couple received oxygen therapy at the scene and were extremely lucky to escape unharmed – this fire could very easily have gone unnoticed and have resulted in more serious injuries or even fatalities.

“It’s vital to be prepared should the worst happen – make sure you have a smoke alarm and do not tamper with it. If it does not work then please get in touch with us to help you address this.

“A working smoke alarm can give you the time you need to get out, stay out, and call 999. Keep yourself and your loved ones safe by testing your alarm regularly and by planning and practising an escape route.”