Flint Coastguard scrambled to reports of two drunk ‘youths’ going for a swim in the sea

Volunteer rescue teams from HM Coastguard Flint and Rhyl along with the RNLI Rhyl Lifeboat were called out in the early hours of this morning following reports two “heavily intoxicated” youths were going to go for a swim.

Holyhead Coastguard Operations Centre scrambled the teams to the beach near Robin Hood caravan park in Prestatyn just after 4am.

A Spokesperson from HM Coastguard Flint said:

“Rhyl Coastguard carried out a search from Rhyl, whilst Flint Coastguard Rescue Team searched from Prestatyn sailing club both with nothing found.

Rhyl Lifeboat was also tasked to search the shoreline with nothing found.

Whilst carrying out enquiries in nearby caravan parks, the operations centre managed to re-contact the first informant who confirmed that the two persons were back at their caravan safe and well.”

All units stood down and returned to station at around 5.20am.

Todays call out was the 22 of the year for the Flint volunteers.

[📷 Rhyl CRT]