independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Flint Coastguard scrambled to reports of two drunk ‘youths’ going for a swim in the sea

Published: Friday, Jun 15th, 2018
Share:

Volunteer rescue teams from HM Coastguard Flint and Rhyl along with the RNLI Rhyl Lifeboat were called out in the early hours of this morning following reports two “heavily intoxicated” youths were going to go for a swim.

Holyhead Coastguard Operations Centre scrambled the teams to the beach near Robin Hood caravan park in Prestatyn just after 4am.

A Spokesperson from HM Coastguard Flint said:

“Rhyl Coastguard carried out a search from Rhyl, whilst Flint Coastguard Rescue Team searched from Prestatyn sailing club both with nothing found.

Rhyl Lifeboat was also tasked to search the shoreline with nothing found.

Whilst carrying out enquiries in nearby caravan parks, the operations centre managed to re-contact the first informant who confirmed that the two persons were back at their caravan safe and well.”

All units stood down and returned to station at around 5.20am.

Todays call out was the 22 of the year for the Flint volunteers.

[📷 Rhyl CRT]

LATEST NEWS:

You can now get money back for your empty plastic bottles at one Flintshire Iceland store

50 mph speed restrictions on A494 in bid to improve air quality come into force on Monday

Month long crack down on drink and drug driving begins

RSPCA Cymru rescued 23 animals per day in 2017 as new figures show increase in calls to the charity

Council to consider removing free travel for religious and Welsh medium schools

Carl Sargeant QC led inquiry terms of reference announced

Reports of a power cut in Ewloe and Buckley

New national memorial honouring military dogs to be based in Flintshire.

A548 Coast Road has re-opened following earlier accident and fallen tree

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn