Flint Coastguard rescue team called out to two incidents on the Wirral

All images: RNLI Hoylake Lifeboat Station

The Flint-based Coastguard rescue team were called into action twice on Wednesday evening to assist colleagues on the Wirral

First call-out came just before 5pm on Wednesday, the team were paged by Holyhead Coastguard Operation Centre along with Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team to reports of a vessel a ground on the River Mersey, one mile South of Eastham Lock.

RNLI Hoylake hovercraft joined the Coastguard officers on scene where they found was a 10ft inflatable dinghy with two people on board.

The boat had run aground after experiencing rudder failure.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service fire boat ‘Marine Fire One’ attempted to get alongside the boat but due to low water was unable to do so.

The crew of the hovercraft carried out a welfare check on the two occupants, and as a result, it was decided to deflate the dinghy and land both of the occupants safely ashore at Tranmere Oil Terminal.

The casualties were met by Flint & Wirral Coastguard rescue team officers, who gave safety advice.

Flint and Wirral Coastguard teams were immediately re-tasked to another vessel with two people on board near to Ellesmere Port.

RNLI Hoylake Lifeboat Station Hovercraft once again joined the teams who established a man with a deep cut to his head was on board the yacht which had round aground.

The hovercraft quickly arrived on scene, where the crew administered ‘casualty care’ and secured the vessel’s anchor.

Both casualties were brought on board the hovercraft and transferred ashore at Tranmere oil terminal where the man with the injury was handed over to awaiting coastguard teams and an ambulance crew.

Wednesday’s two call outs were the 38th and 39th since January 1st this year for the Flint team.