News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flint Coastguard rescue team called to the Wirral after reports of a person in the water

Published: Saturday, Aug 17th, 2019
Share:

Volunteer officers from HM Coastguard Flint were called to assist colleagues on the Wirral following reports of a person in the water near Hoylake.

The team were scrambled just after 1.30pm  today and made their way from the Chester Road base in Flint to a rendezvous point at Meols Parade.

Once on scene, a Coastguard Rescue Officer entered the water and found the object to be a partially submerged glove that had filled with air.

[Merseyside Police, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, North West Ambulance Service and the Ambulance Hazardous Area Response Team all attended]

A spokesperson for Flint Coastguard said: 

“On arrival at the scene, a visual was established on the partially submerged object however the team were unable to confirm for certain that it wasn’t a person.

A Coastguard Rescue Officer was quickly committed to the water in full water rescue protective equipment attached to a floating line for safety.”

The object was reached and it was confirmed that it was in fact just a glove that had filled with air and was partially submerged.”

Merseyside Police assisted maintaining a cordon and safe working area for emergency services due to the large crowd.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, North West Ambulance Service and the Ambulance Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) also attended.

The North West Air Ambulance was tasked but was stood down en route.

Coastal emergency, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

*Want to speak to the most engaged audience in the area? Find out more about advertising on Deeside.com - Click here  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Coastguard officers called to reports of a person in the River Dee near Hawarden Bridge

A494 50mph zone becomes permanent – average speed cameras will be turned on with ‘grace period’

Holywell High Street de-pedestrianisation work set to begin at end of the month

Actor applies his theatre skills – to help others develop their own

Three men jailed following caravan theft crime spree

All lanes back open on A55 between Dobshill and Ewloe following earlier collision

Flintshire-based GP practice hopes recruitment of new staff will help to tackle doctor shortage

Plans to demolish hotel in Northop Hall to create 24 new homes

Injured North Wales Police officer ‘overwhelmed’ by messages of support


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn