Flint Coastguard Rescue Team called out to reports of sheep in the water at Oakenholt

The Flint based Coastguard team were called into action today to help rescue six sheep who’d become stranded on a grass bank in Oakenholt.

The volunteer team of rescuers were tasked by the Coastguard Operations Centre (CGOC) following a 999 call reporting a flock of sheep in the water near to the sewer works at Oakenholt.

A spokesperson for the team said:

“Team on scene and located the sheep in question and it was established although they were technically in the water they were standing on a submerged grass bank.

Holyhead CGOC updated and asked for team to stay on scene until the tide had ebbed enough, clearing a route back to solid ground. Once this was done we were stood down.”

During this incident team noticed a “very large flock” of sheep heading towards the water’s edge “so it was decided by Flint OIC to walk behind them guiding them back towards solid ground.” The spokesperson said.

It was the 35th call out of the year for the Flint based team who are currently recruiting for new members.

They are holding a recruitment open evening this Wednesday, August 15 between 6pm and 9pm.

The event is being held at Flint Fire and Coastguard Station, anyone interested on joining the team or wants to know more about what they do “are more than welcome to attend and we will try to answer any questions you may have on the night.”