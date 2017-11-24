Flint Coastguard and Lifeboat called out after a man and his dog are cut off by incoming tide

HM Coastguard rescue teams from Flint and Wirral along with the Flint R.N.L.I Lifeboat were called out on Thursday afternoon to reports of a man who had become cut off from the shore by the incoming River Dee tide.

The call came in just before 1.15 pm after the man who was from the Wirral side of the Dee Estuary had been wildfowling along with his dog, as the water began to reach thigh height the man called emergency services for assistance.

Flint Lifeboat was launched from Greenfield with the crew making there way to the persons position near Gayton Sands.

A spokesperson for RNLI Flint Lifeboat said;

“The lifeboat reached the casualty who himself had alerted the coastguard of his predicament, he was immediately taken aboard the lifeboat.

The lifeboat crew were concerned for the health of the wildfowler and immediately made for Greenfield where he was landed and the necessary assistance could be given.”

The man made rescuers aware his dog was missing and a search was launched for the 14 year old black Labrador.

An HM Coastguard officer from Flint said;

“Once the wild fowler was at Greenfield, he was concerned about his dog and decided to walk back onto the marshes to search for him. Both Coastguard rescue teams remained on scene for safety cover. Unfortunately the dog has not been found.”

However, in an update a Flint Coastguard spokesperson said on Friday morning; “We have just received an update from our Operations Room in Holyhead regarding yesterday’s incident with the missing dog. Good news, the dog has been found safe and well and is currently being spoilt by a happy and relieved owner.”

According to The British Association for Shooting and Conservation ‘Wildfowling is the pursuit of geese and ducks often on estuaries and coastal marshes.

Wildfowling is mainly a solitary sport requiring considerable stamina and patience as it takes place on estuaries and coastal marshes during the winter months in wet, muddy and often cold conditions.

The wildfowler needs to be able to identify legal quarry species in poor light and difficult weather conditions. Often, despite many hours spent on the marsh, he will not fire a shot. When he does, it is important that he has a dog to retrieve the bird from the mud or water.’