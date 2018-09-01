Flint Coastguard called out to reports of 4 people stuck in mud on a Wallasey beach

The Flint based volunteer HM Coastguard rescue team were scrambled on Friday night to reports of four people being stuck in mud in Wallasey.

A large multi agency rescue operation also involving Merseyside Fire Service, paramedics, a police helicopter and the RNLI hovercraft from Hoylake swung into operation just around 9.30pm after police officers searching for a missing person discovered four females stuck in mud near Manor Groyne.

One female was walked off the mud by police prior to Coastguard rescue units arriving, a mud technician from Flint and two Firefighters in rescue gear deployed onto the mud with basket stretchers to extricate two of the casualties whilea fourth female walked off the mud shortly after.

“All casualties assessed by ambulance as suffering from the effects of cold, no hospital admission needed, all taken home by ambulance.

This rescue was made slightly more difficult by the language barrier and one of the casualties having a pre existing medical condition.” A spokesperson for Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team said.