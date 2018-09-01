Flint Coastguard called out to reports of 4 people stuck in mud on a Wallasey beach

The Flint based volunteer HM Coastguard rescue team were scrambled on Friday night to reports of four people being stuck in mud in Wallasey.
A large multi agency rescue operation also involving Merseyside Fire Service, paramedics, a police helicopter and the RNLI hovercraft from Hoylake swung into operation just around 9.30pm after police officers searching for a missing person discovered four females stuck in mud near Manor Groyne.
One female was walked off the mud by police prior to Coastguard rescue units arriving, a mud technician from Flint and two Firefighters in rescue gear deployed onto the mud with basket stretchers to extricate two of the casualties whilea fourth female walked off the mud shortly after.
“All casualties assessed by ambulance as suffering from the effects of cold, no hospital admission needed, all taken home by ambulance.
This rescue was made slightly more difficult by the language barrier and one of the casualties having a pre existing medical condition.” A spokesperson for Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team said.
A spokesperson for the Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said;
“MFRS were alerted to the incident at 9.48pm and were on scene at 9.57pm. Two fire engines, the Search and Rescue team were in attendance. The three people were located on the beach, and were up to their waist in mud.
Two people were pulled to safety by firefighters wearing water gear using basket stretchers, whilst one managed to get themselves free. All were assessed at the scene by paramedics.
Please be aware that mud flats at the beach are treacherous and it is very easy to become stuck fast quickly and at serious risk from rising tides. As soon as sand underfoot becomes muddy and soft, return to firm ground immediately.”