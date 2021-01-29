Flint Coastguard assisting in major search operation to find three fishermen missing off the North Wales coast

The search has resumed this morning for three fishermen missing off the Conwy coast.

Volunteers from Flint Coastguard Rescue Team have joined counterparts from Bangor, Llandudno and Rhyl, while Rhyl, Hoylake and Llandudno RNLI lifeboats will all be participating in the search.

The Nicola Faith vessel was expected back in the port at midnight on Wednesday after leaving port earlier in the day.

A large scale search co-ordinated by HM Coastguard was launched on Thursday with seven RNLI lifeboats from Beaumaris to Hoylake on the Wirral involved.





HM Coastguard has been co-ordinating an extensive search to find the vessel since just after 10am on 28 January after it failed to return when it was expected. Rhyl, Bangor and Llandudno Coastguard Rescue Teams have been sent along with RNLI lifeboats from Rhyl, Llandudno, Conwy and Beaumaris.

The HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Caernarfon and a fixed-wing Coastguard aircraft have also been assisting with the search.

North Wales Police are also involved and broadcasts have been made to alert vessels in the nearby area.

Despite the extensive search to find the vessel and its crew, nothing has been found so far.

Duty Controller for HM Coastguard Rob Priestley said: “We are continuing to search a wide area to try and find this vessel with all the assets we have at our disposal. We’re also asking other vessels in the area to keep a look out for anything that might also assist the search.”

Volunteer crews aboard five lifeboats have launched this morning to continue the search for a missing fishing vessel with three people on board off the north Wales coast. Yesterday, seven lifeboats were part of the multi-agency operation, with some at sea for nearly 12 hours. pic.twitter.com/sNE6Z3ZvgP — RNLI (@RNLI) January 29, 2021

Speaking to ITV News on Thursday, RNLI spokesperson Paul Frost said:

“Everybody involved in the rescue organisations and the search are very concerned now. It’s coming up to nearly 24 hours since the vessel was last seen.”

“There’s obviously a lot of worry about what could have happened to it, where it’s gone.”

“All our thoughts are with the families of the people on board. We will carry on searching until either light stops us or the coastguard calls off the search.”

He said: “We’ve been searching an area between Puffin Island and Hoylake at the entrance to the River Mersey, up to about 15 miles out.”

“It’s over hundreds of square miles, normal lifeboat operations are between 15 and 20 miles but the various search units are criss-crossing the whole of the area.”

Lifeboat images : RNLI