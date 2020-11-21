Flint Coastguard and Lifeboat called to Connah’s Quay docks to assist with missing person search

Volunteer teams from HM Coastguard Flint and Flint Lifeboat Flint were called out in the early hours of Saturday morning to assist with a missing person search.

Crews were called to Connah’s Quay Docks just before 1.30am this morning, they carried out a search between Flintshire Bridge and the Blue Bridge in Queensferry but nothing was found.

Flint Coastguard updated their Facebook page with the following statement:

“Team paged this morning by UK Coastguard to assist North Wales Police with a search for missing person in the vicinity on Connah’s Quay Docks.”





“Thorough search completed by ourselves and RNLI Flint Lifeboat between the Flintshire Bridge and the Blue Bridge.”

“Nothing untoward found and as a result we were stood down pending further enquiries being made by the police.”

North Wales Police has launched an appeal for help locating a man reported missing from Connah’s Quay yesterday – More here: http://www.deeside.com/police-appeal-to-public-for-help-locating-missing-connahs-quay-man/