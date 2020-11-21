Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 21st Nov 2020

Flint Coastguard and Lifeboat called to Connah’s Quay docks to assist with missing person search

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Volunteer teams from HM Coastguard Flint and Flint Lifeboat Flint were called out in the early hours of Saturday morning to assist with a missing person search.

Crews were called to Connah’s Quay Docks just before 1.30am this morning, they carried out a search between Flintshire Bridge and the Blue Bridge in Queensferry but nothing was found.

Flint Coastguard updated their Facebook page with the following statement:

“Team paged this morning by UK Coastguard to assist North Wales Police with a search for missing person in the vicinity on Connah’s Quay Docks.”


“Thorough search completed by ourselves and RNLI Flint Lifeboat between the Flintshire Bridge and the Blue Bridge.”

“Nothing untoward found and as a result we were stood down pending further enquiries being made by the police.”

North Wales Police has launched an appeal for help locating a man reported missing from Connah’s Quay yesterday – More here: http://www.deeside.com/police-appeal-to-public-for-help-locating-missing-connahs-quay-man/

It’s not clear if the two are connected.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Northop Road in Flint Mountain back open following earlier closure due to a stuck lorry

News

Updated: A55 westbound at Bodelwyddan back open

News

Police appeal to public for help locating missing Connah’s Quay man

News

Police ‘Dispersal Order’ introduced in Mold this weekend to combat anti social behaviour

News

Flintshire football clubs set to get share of £750,000 National Lottery funding

News

Phase 3 of ‘Freelancer Fund’ open for applications this Monday

News

Flintshire MP Rob Roberts “wholeheartedly and unequivocally” supports Home Secretary Priti Patel

News

49 coronavirus cases associated with the outbreak at Wrexham Maelor Hospital

News

Visitors from outside Wales amongst those fined by police for breaching Covid regulations

News





Read 489,468 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn