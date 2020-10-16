Flint B&M store could be set to relocate to larger unit to accommodate outdoor garden centre

A discount store is planning to relocate to a larger unit to accommodate an outdoor garden centre.

Retailer B&M is currently based at a smaller property on Flintshire Retail Park in Flint.

However, two separate units at the same site could be merged to create a larger outlet under plans submitted to Flintshire Council.

B&M said it would deliver more jobs for the area, allowing customers to buy “bulky” garden items.





In a planning statement put forward to the local authority, the company said: “This external sales area would extend to 697 square metres on existing hard standing to the rear of the units.

“At present, the unit does not contain any outside sales space, however, it is a required part of B&M’s ‘Home Store’ format to have an external sales space for garden products and therefore the proposals will allow them to occupy the unit and to use the external space for use as a garden centre.

“B&M’s outdoor sales area or ‘garden centre’ stocks, amongst other things, plants, turf, garden buildings, decking, fencing, compost, planters and the like.

“It is evident that such products are not the type of items typically found on the high street.”

They added: “The planning application proposals will enable B&M to occupy units E and F of Flintshire Retail Park with their ‘Home Store’ format.

“This will create additional jobs and enhance the already strong offer of Flint town centre as a whole, offering residents access to ‘bulky’ gardening goods in an appropriate retail park location which is within the town centre boundary and is served by ample devoted car parking.”

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the council’s website.

Planners will then make a decision on the proposals at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).