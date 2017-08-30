Flint based law firm goes into administration

A law firm whose registered office is in Flint has been forced into administration due to financial difficulties.

Administrators for Church Street based Gregsons Solicitors said the law firms ongoing cases are currently being passed over to other legal practices in the region.

A message posted on Gregsons website said;

‘Gregsons Solicitors limited was placed into Administration on 23 August 2017 with Sean Bucknall & Andrew Hosking of Quantuma LLP being appointed as Joint Administrators.

All of the Firm’s live files have been transferred to alternative regulated solicitors who will be contacting all clients to notify them that their file has transferred.’

The Solicitors was founded in May 2011 and at its peak had a turnover of £1.3m, they employ around 30 staff across three locations in Crosby, Birkenhead, as well as Flint.

Gregsons specialised in litigating medical negligence, property conveyancing and family law matters.

Administrators have completed the sale of the conveyancing department to Metamorph Law according to LawGazette.co.uk, the conveyancing team, led by Edwina Homfrey-Davies, will now become part of its Linder Myers brand based in its Chester office.

Quantuma director Sean Bucknall, quoted by InsiderMedia said:

“Regrettably, the firm has had to be placed into administration and in this instance it has not been possible to secure a sale of the entire business as a going concern to a successor practice.”