One way system to be extended as 2nd phase of road repairs on A548 in Flint begin this week

Work to replace sections of concrete carriageway on the A548 Chester Road in Flint moves to the next phase this week.

From Wednesday, October 24 the second phase will see a one way system along Prince of Wales Avenue extended to the Albert Avenue junction.

Albert Avenue (bottom half) will be one way in direction going down towards Chester Road.

The one way system along Chester Road will be extended and begin from Queens Avenue and continue to Church Street.

The bottom half of Woodfield Avenue will be one way in direction going up towards Prince of Wales to ensure safety of school children.

Both Borough Grove and Trelawney Avenue traffic will only be allowed to turn left when exiting avenues.

Queens Avenue, Kings Avenue. Maes Gwyn, Maes Y Dre Avenue, Woodfield Avenue and Maes Alaw will have to follow the one way system along Prince of Wales.

“We would like to thank you in advance for your cooperation during these works and assure you that we will work closely with you to make sure any disruption is kept to a minimum.

Should you have any queries relating to the above works please contact Flintshire County Council; Streetscene and Transportation on 01352 701234.” A letter sent to local residents states.

Work lasting up to eight weeks began on the A548 in Flint on October 1, it will see the concrete carriageway, which is heavily worn in sections, repaired and a surfacing overlay applied.

A temporary one way restriction was implemented to prohibit vehicles from travelling towards Oakenholt from Flint, from its junction with Church Street.

The one way restriction which will be in place for the duration of the works is to “ensure the safety of highway users and the workforce engaged in carrying out this operation.”

Access to individual properties and businesses will be maintained although short delays may be encountered.

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Countryside, Councillor Carolyn Thomas, said:

“Despite the current financial restraints, we are pleased to have secured funding for this important and necessary improvement to our road network which demonstrates the importance of a well maintained highway network to this Council.

“The Council and the contractor carrying out the work, Alun Griffiths Ltd, apologise in advance for any delay and disruption that may be caused as a consequence of this essential maintenance work.

The work has been timed to avoid the main holiday period and the pre-Christmas peaks in traffic, however, I am aware that it will cause local inconvenience during the period when the work is being undertaken.

That said, it is essential that we carry out this work and the contractor will be working seven days a week to ensure the scheme is completed as quickly as possible.’’