Two charged following robbery at a Flint takeaway on Friday

Published: Monday, Nov 5th, 2018
Police have said today two people have been charged following an alleged robbery at a Flint takeaway on Friday.

A 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy both from Flint have been charged on suspicion of robbery following an incident at the Northop Road takeaway at around 7.20pm on Friday evening.

The two have been bailed to appear before Flintshire Magistrates Court later this month.

Officers from Cheshire and North Wales Armed Alliance Policing Unit say they attended an incident at a takeaway on Friday evening.

In an update on Twitter, a spokesperson from the armed police unit said they had arrested two men who entered a takeaway in Flint with a firearm and demanded money, they then fled.

Both males located in an address locally, both arrested and an imitation firearm recovered.” The spokesperson said.

