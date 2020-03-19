Five simple steps everyone can take to get the right support from their community pharmacy

Chief Pharmaceutical Officer, Andrew Evans, said: “Our pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and their teams are committed to helping the public continue to access their medicines and offering help and advice.

“But they are under significant pressure and many of their own staff may not be in work because they are self-isolating to keep themselves and the public safe.

“Remember pharmacy teams will be doing everything they can to ensure people are able to get the medicines they need when they need them, please show them the respect they deserve. By following these five simple steps you can help your pharmacy to keep giving everyone the support they need.”