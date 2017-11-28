Five more drugs raids in Deeside today thanks to ‘big increase’ in information from public

A big increase in community intelligence is being credited as a key player in the recent crackdown on drug dealers in Deeside.

Police say five more raids took place in the Deeside area today Tuesday, November 28.

Drugs and cash were seized as officers from North Flintshire policing team executed the five warrants.

A police spokesperson said;

“There has been a big increase in people passing us information. Thanks for helping us fight this!”

Last week police raided seven properties in Deeside resulting in the seizure of Class A drugs and cash, several arrests were also made during the raids.

In a social media update a spokesperson said;

“We hope you have noticed the increased Police Presence in some of the areas you highlighted to us as being used for drug dealing but we know the job is far from being finished.

“Please help us to fulfill our commitment to you about reducing the drug problem in north Flintshire.”

Information can be passed by contacting the control room direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or phoning 101 or alternatively you can contact us anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.