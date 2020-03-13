Five big city ‘County Lines’ gangs running heroin and crack cocaine into Flintshire

Up to five ‘big city gangs’ are running heroin and crack cocaine into Flintshire, North Wales Police’s intelligence unit has found.
Deeside, Holywell and Mold have been described as hubs for the Flintshire drug trade where so-called County Lines gangs operate.
Heroin and crack cocaine are the stock in trade of the gangs, some with access to guns, and “they are ready to back up their threats” with violence.
Police say one in five serious assaults locally are down to drug gang enforcers.
Cuckooing, where gangs take over a vulnerable person’s home as a base for drug supply, is also common in Flintshire.
Police have identified 44 addresses in the county as being cuckooed, vulnerable localities identified include Garden City, Shotton and Holywell.
The extent of the problem has been uncovered by the Force’s intelligence unit, headed by Detective Superintendent Sian Beck, which has profiled Serious and Organised Crime across the six counties of North Wales.
The police unit has identified Merseyside – Manchester and West Midlands gangs involved in organised crime in the Flintshire area.
It also found three organised crime gangs involved in ‘Serious Acquisitive Crime’ in the Flintshire area.
They carry out targeted burglaries and thefts, two of the gangs are linked to offenders from the traveller community.
“North Wales Police are leading the way in Wales in tracking and tackling organised crime and among forces of our type we are at the forefront.” said Police and Crime Commissioner Arfon Jones.
The public view of this problem is restricted because most people don’t experience it or come into contact with the gangs but the most vulnerable people in our society, including children and vulnerable people with mental health problems, are targeted by them.
Much of it is under the radar because they are unlikely to report the fact that they’ve been beaten and threatened but the work that has been done has pointed to the presence of criminal gangs and it is important that we tackle them.” added Mr Jones, who himself is a former detective.
In the last 12 months there hasn’t been any recorded use of guns in North Wales but the gangs involved are known to have access to firearms and to be prepared to use them, according to the report drawn up by North Wales Police’s Intelligence Department.
They use County Lines to distribute the drugs with gang members travelling across North Wales to recruit and supply young people and the vulnerable.
Emma Thomas, the Force’s Head of Crime and Intelligence Analysis, worked on the profiles with Senior Analyst Owen Preece. She said:
“We needed to understand what our issues were in North Wales and to look at serious violence, the drugs market and vulnerable people.
The fact that it is a priority for the Commissioner means we can put resources into it to help build resilient communities and try and change the culture so we recognise that these vulnerable people are being taken advantage of.
Where North Wales leads is in partnership working and recognising that it is not just a policing issue but also involves so many organisations dealing with health and social services so that in Wales we are recognised as the go-to people in the fight against serious and organised crime.
It is a very lucrative market for the gangs and they are very flexible and can change their methodology very quickly to adapt to how we operate and we have to keep up to deal with them.”
Detective Superintendent Beck added: “Gangs operating the County Lines drug supply model are likely to exploit children and vulnerable adults to move and store the drugs, they will often use coercion, intimidation, violence and weapons.
Victims typically have existing vulnerabilities which make them particularly susceptible to being targeted.
They are likely to come from a chaotic home environment, be exposed to substance abuse and domestic violence from an early age, will regularly go missing or be truant from school and reside in neighbourhoods with high crime rates.
Areas where organised crime is prevalent often have common characteristics of high levels of deprivation, child poverty, crime rates, unemployment, benefit dependency and low levels of household income.
The fact that these gangs prey on children and vulnerable people is utterly despicable”
How do you know if County Lines drug dealing is happening in your area?
Some signs to look out for include:
- An increase in visitors and cars to a house or flat
- New faces appearing at the house or flat
- New and regularly changing residents (e.g different accents compared to local accent
- Change in resident’s mood and/or demeanour (e.g. secretive/ withdrawn/ aggressive/ emotional)
- Substance misuse and/or drug paraphernalia
- Changes in the way young people you might know dress
- Unexplained, sometimes unaffordable new things (e.g clothes, jewellery, cars etc)
- Residents or young people you know going missing, maybe for long periods of time
- Young people seen in different cars/taxis driven by unknown adults
- Young people seeming unfamiliar with your community or where they are
- Truancy, exclusion, disengagement from school
- An increase in anti-social behaviour in the community
- Unexplained injuries
What to do if you have concerns
The best advice is to trust your instincts. Even if someone isn’t involved in county lines drug dealing, they may be being exploited in some other way, so it’s always worth speaking out.
Information can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101
If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
If you notice something linked to the railways, you can report concerns to the British Transport Police by texting 61016 from your mobile. In an emergency dial 999.
If you are a young person who is worried about your involvement, or a friend’s involvement in county lines
A good option is to speak to an adult you trust and talk to them about your concerns.
You can also call Childline on 0800 1111. Childline is private and confidential service where you can talk to specially trained counsellors about anything that is worrying you.
Alternatively, speak to a children and young people’s service like Catch 22.
They work with children and young people of any age to help get them out of situations they’re worried about, and have helped lots of children and young people involved in County Lines.