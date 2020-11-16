First patients have been admitted to Deeside Leisure Centre’s Rainbow Hospital

Deeside Rainbow Hospital, that was built to boost capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic, has received its first patients.

A small number of patients, who are coming to the end of their treatment for COVID-19, arrived at the hospital last week.

Arfon Hardy, from Mold, was the first patient to be admitted to the temporary hospital after spending just over a month receiving care at Wrexham Maelor Hospital, after being diagnosed with the virus.

The 55-year-old said: “I was admitted to the Maelor just over a month ago with an infection, I was tested on arrival for COVID-19 and it came back positive.





“I had no idea I had the virus, I didn’t have any symptoms, so I was very surprised.

“Unfortunately, I was also diagnosed with Sepsis so I became extremely unwell and the virus made everything a lot worse.

“Luckily, after three and a half weeks I started to feel a lot better and that was down to the amazing staff at the Maelor who cared for me, I can’t thank them enough.”

Arfon, who is awaiting a care package to return home, said he received a warm welcome from the staff at Deeside Rainbow Hospital.

“When I was told I would be moving to the temporary hospital, I wasn’t sure what to expect.

“As I arrived all the staff were outside clapping to welcome me, it was really lovely and I felt really special.

“The place is incredible, it is so clean and the staff are brilliant.

“I’m receiving such fantastic care and working with the physio each day who is getting me stronger, so hopefully I will be able to go home soon,” he added.

Currently, there are up to 30 beds at the hospital for patients across North Wales who are recovering from COVID-19 and who need ongoing care.

Ward manager, Jess Booker, who has been redeployed from Holywell Community Hospital, says working at the temporary hospital is an excellent opportunity for staff to gain new skills.

She said: “We are really excited to accept our first patients here at Deeside Rainbow Hospital.

“The focus is going to be on rehabilitation, and we have a multidisciplinary team that includes physios and dieticians that will help our patients get back on their feet so they are able to go home.

“Personally, this is a great opportunity for the nursing staff as we are able to enhance our clinical skills, but most of all it’s going to be great for our patients.”

Acting Secondary Care Nursing Director for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, Mandy Jones, said: “We’ve all been working hard over the last couple of months to make sure we had the preparations in place to accept our first patients.

“Staff have gone above and beyond in their roles to make sure this happened so that the patients are able to receive the care that they need.

“On behalf of the board, I would like to thank all partners who have worked with us for their support in securing this additional

capacity in an excellent facility.”