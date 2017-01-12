The first one of 100 new Airbus jets arrives in Iran

Iran Air has taken delivery of its first new Airbus A321 part of a landmark deal that will eventually see the planemaker sell 100 jets to Iran.

The A321 was handed over to Iran Air at a ceremony in Toulouse with Mr. Farhad Parvaresh, Iran Air Chairman and Airbus CEO Fabrice Bregier.

The 189-seat plane, painted in IranAir’s livery entered Iranian airspace this morning ahead of a ceremony in Tehran later today, Thursday January 12.

The deal with Airbus follows an agreement reached in 2015 between Tehran and world powers to lift sanctions against Iran in return for curbs on the country’s nuclear activities.

Iran is desperate to revitalise an ageing fleet of jets after years of sanctions and economic isolation and has signed multi billion dollar deals with both Airbus and Boeing.

“This significant milestone marks the first practical step in Iran Air’s ambitious passenger aircraft fleet renewal and its stronger presence in international civil aviation.

Iranian travellers can be proud with our selection of the world’s most modern single aisle aircraft,” said Mr Farhad Parvaresh, Iran Air Chairman and CEO.

“Iran Air is delighted with this first Airbus delivery and congratulates everyone involved who made it possible. Today signals that with international collaboration and co-operation, we can achieve mutually beneficial commercial goals.”

Republican politicians in Washington DC have slammed the huge deals between Airbus, Boeing and Iran.

President-elect Trump has said he doesn’t like the Iran anti-nuclear proliferation deal that paved the way for them.

Republicans have vowed to sink the deals, but the Airbus delivery looks like it will undermine that effort because President Obama remains in power.