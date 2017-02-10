The first new council houses to be built in Wales in over 20 years officially ‘opened’ today

The first new council houses to be built in Wales in over 20 years, were officially opened by Cllr. Aaron Shotton, Leader of Flintshire County Council today.

The development built on the site of the former Custom House Lane School, in Connah’s Quay is the first site to be completed as part of Flintshire County Council’s Strategic Housing and Regeneration Programme (SHARP), which will provide 200 council homes and 300 affordable homes over the next five years.

Tenants moved into the twelve new properties at Custom House Court just before Christmas.

The Leader of Flintshire County Council, Councillor Aaron Shotton, said:

The completion of the first new council houses in a generation at Custom House Court marks the beginning of an exciting period for the Council in realising our long-held ambition to provide new and much-needed quality social housing across the County. I felt very proud to meet some of the new tenants recently as they saw their new homes for the first time. I was pleased to hear the tenants speak of “a new chapter” in their lives and how excited they were to be moving into Custom House Court.

The new Custom House Court development has brought benefits for the local community, including an investment of £220,000 to provide 524 training weeks for over 130 local people.