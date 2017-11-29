First Minister will not be attending Carl Sargeant’s funeral

In a brief statement issued late today it has been announced that the First Minister Carwyn Jones will not be attending Carl Sargeant’s funeral on Friday.

The statement indicates, and various political reporters in Cardiff have said they understand, that the Sargeant family have asked that he stay away.

The statement reads: “Lisa and I would have liked to attend the funeral on Friday to pay our respects to our friend.

“However we of course respect the wishes of the family at this time, and would hope they can celebrate Carl’s life in peace and without distraction”