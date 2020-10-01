First Minister to change to local lockdown rules to support single parents and those living on their own

In today’s 21 day coronavirus regulation review, First Minister Mark Drakeford is not expected to make major changes to Wales’ national coronavirus rules, as cases of the virus continue to rise.

However, in recognition of the emotional toll the virus can have on people living alone, the First Minister will make a change to local rules to support single parents and those living on their own in local lockdown areas.

More than 2. 4 million people in Wales are living in areas with stricter lockdown rules after Flintshire Wrexham, Denbighshire and Conwy and joined 12 other counties where enhanced health protection measures have been implemented.



