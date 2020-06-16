First Minister says Friday announcement will be “cautious” and “not a return to the pre pandemic normal”

There will not be an immediate “return to the pre-pandemic normal” the First Minister warned today as he indicated that further easing of the lockdown measures in Wales will take place later this week.

Speaking on Monday at the Welsh Government daily briefing Mark Drakeford said the “spread of the virus continues to slow down thanks to the actions everyone in Wales has taken.”

He noted that the current situation differs to back in March when cases of coronavirus were “increasing rapidly” and the “risk of meeting someone with a disease was rising, while now it continues to fall.”

The first minister also indicated that there will further changes made at this week’s review of the the current lockdown restrictions – with reference made in particular to non-essential shops and a further relaxation of more outdoor activities.





Three weeks ago at the last review Mr Drakeford urged Welsh businesses and local authorities to use the time wisely to help prepare for reopening.

Any changes to the current measures will be announced by the Welsh Government on Friday.

However Mr Drakeford warned that Wales will continue to take a “cautious approach” when making a decision on taking the next steps.

He said: “We continue on our gradual path to relaxing the coronavirus restrictions.

“And as we do so, it is very important to explain that this will not be a return to the pre pandemic normal.

“While the virus has receded and fewer people are becoming ill, Coronavirus has not gone away. It continues to be present in Wales, and there is still a risk that we will face a second wave of illness later this year.

“That is why we will continue to need to take precautions and measures to prevent the spread of the virus as restrictions are lifted.”

Mr Drakeford added: “We have also seen the sobering experience from some countries where restrictions have had to be reintroduced, because lockdown has led to cases of the virus increasing.

“Here in Wales we will use that evidence from around the world as part of our effort to help ease the restrictions carefully, while keeping Wales safe. We will go on working with businesses, with schools, with public services and with you as we find ways to open more and to do more, by always striving to keep us safe.”

However the first minister was challenged over the cautious approach being taken in Wales compared to over the border, where today non-essential retail in England has reopened.

Places such as Cheshire Oaks, Liverpool and Chester have all long queues and as shoppers return for the first time since the end of March.

The Welsh Government has also faced pressure from the Welsh Conservatives to “protect Welsh jobs and save businesses here from going bust” by reopening shops across Wales.

Asked if the Welsh economy is falling behind England, Mr Drakeford said a “a stop start reopening of the economy in which we have to clamp down on things again, because Coronavirus is out of control” would be ‘much worse’ for the economy.

He said: “Im very grateful to all those people in the sector, who have worked with us over these three weeks, making sure that we are able to provide advice to the sector so that it can prepare for that moment, and the sector in Wales will be well prepared if we are in a position to give the go ahead on Friday

“We are keen, of course, to see the economy reopen here in Wales, but to do so in a way that puts public health first, because that is the best way for our economy as well.

“That is why we are doing things in the careful sequence way that we are doing things in Wales.”

Full details of the next easing of lockdown measures in Wales will be announced by the Welsh Government on Friday at lunchtime.

You can view the full briefing from Monday on the below video: