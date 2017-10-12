Firm behind Deeside incinerator opens up £50,000 community benefit fund for local groups.

Wheelabrator the US firm behind the £800m Parc Adfer energy-from-waste facility currently under construction on Deeside Industrial Park have opened up a £50,000 community fund.

The fund is available during the three year construction phase, which started earlier this year.

Approximately £16,675 will be made available each calendar year for the three year period.

The company says ‘As part of its commitment to be a good neighbour to the communities in which it operates’ it will provide a community benefit fund for local groups and organisations.

Applications from projects or organisations which directly benefit the Deeside area or organisations based outside of the area that can prove how the award of funding will have a beneficial effect on the Deeside area can apply

Wheelabrator will offer a maximum of £2,000 per application, they will be required to formally document how that funding has been allocated and spent.

Applications from registered charities, schools, places of learning, not-for-profit companies and community organisations and groups – including those supported by public funding will be considered.

Once the facility begins operations in 2019, the construction phase funding will be replaced with a new annual community fund which local groups and organisations can apply for.

This new fund will be worth £230,000 a year and will be contributed by both Wheelabrator Technologies and the five partner authorities, Conwy County Borough Council, Denbighshire County Council, Flintshire County Council, Gwynedd Council and the Isle of Anglesey County Council.

