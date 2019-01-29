Firefighters to carry out exercises at Flint high rise blocks this evening

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service will be visiting the three high rise blocks – Bolingbroke, Castle & Richard Heights, in Flint tonight.

Firefighters will conducting access tests with their vehicles and equipment along with other practices.

Flintshire County Council say “this is a solely a reassurance and familiarisation exercise.”

Letters have been sent to tenants and the council says it has advised local councillors, out of hours and other housing teams.

The letter states:

“Flintshire County Council and the North Wales Fire & Rescue Service work closely to ensure that you are kept safe within your property.

As part of this work firefighters need to visit your block. This is so that they can check the access of their vehicles and conduct a walk around of the block.

They will also be using a high reach ladder that you may see going up the side of the building.

There should be no disruption to yourself and Flintshire County Council thank you for your continued support.”

The tests will take place tonight, Tuesday 29th January between 7pm – 9pm