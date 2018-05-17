independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Firefighters tackling large blaze on Hope Mountain

Published: Thursday, May 17th, 2018
Share:

Firefighters are tackling a what looks to be a large gorse fire on Hope Mountain.

Jim Berry said on Facebook Just come from the far end of Waun y Llyn, fire engines going up and plenty of police. Was still burning, moving along the Llanfynydd side of the park. Much more in control, but it looks like little fires will keep springing up for a while.  Don’t think it’ll spread out of the heather on the very top.”

Local Councillor David Healey said “Tragically this has all the hallmarks of deliberate fire setting. Great pity. If this is found to be the case we will need involvement of the Arson Reduction Team.”

First reports of a fire on began to emerge just before 8pm, Delywn Ellis who captured the footage below said he has major concerns for the nesting birds who have lost their habit.

More to follow

[Picture – Emma Jayne Walsh]

LATEST NEWS:

Coastguard team called out to assist police with ‘incident’ in Flint

Detectives in Chester plea for witnesses after armed robbers break into a 65 year old mans house

Children’s Minister visits Shotton nursery to meet Gary who is taking part in government backed project

Deeside in running for jobs boosting Heathrow Airport logistics hub

Maximum stake on bookies fixed-odds betting terminals cut to £2

Construction begins on Advanced Manufacturing Research Institute in Broughton

Councillors recommended to refuse plans for 100 house development in Buckley

New F35 stealth jets which will secure hundreds of jobs in Deeside set to arrive home in Britain

Deeside based Iceland to adopt World’s first plastic-free mark on own label products

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn