Firefighters remain at the scene of the Sandycroft blaze ‘controlling and monitoring the fire’

Fire officers will begin an investigation later on today into the cause of a huge blaze which broke out at in the grounds of a recycling facility on Sandycroft Industrial Estate yesterday evening.

A number of fire appliances remain at the scene of the fire which has been burning for around 14 hours, firefighters are monitoring the fire as smaller areas have not yet been extinguished.

The fire is being allowed to burn under supervision, a firebreak was created early this morning in a bid to isolate parts of the fire. Factory Road remains closed while firefighters remain at the scene.

In a statement a spokesperson for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has said this morning;

“Emergency services have been dealing with an incident overnight involving a fire at a recycling plant near Deeside and firefighters remain in attendance this morning (Saturday 10th March).

Fire appliances from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service were mobilised to the fire at 19.47 hours yesterday evening (Friday 9th March).

At the height of the incident, eight fire appliances were tackling the fire at the recycling plant on Factory Road, Sandycroft which was affecting a large quantity of recycling material including baled mattresses.

The high volume pump and incident command unit were also mobilised.

Firefighters remain at the scene controlling and monitoring the fire as smaller areas that have not been extinguished are allowed to burn under supervision and cooling is maintained.

On arrival, firefighters found the recycling material well alight and used a main jet and two hose reel jets to tackle the fire.

Factory Road remains closed as the emergency services continue to deal with the incident.”

This video shot by Andrew Qwen at 6.45 this morning shows the fire still well alight.

The fire can be seen from many parts of Deeside as fames shot into the air, Helen said she was from Welsh Road in Garden City and we can see it from there.

Location of the fire: