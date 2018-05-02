Firefighters remain at the scene of the Sandycroft recycling plant blaze

Firefighters are still at the scene of the Sandycroft recycling plant blaze which broke out on Tuesday afternoon.

Factory Road remains closed between Chemistry Lane and Prince William Avenue, the fire service are liaising with authorities to implement traffic restrictions once the road re-opens.

Firefighters had 3 water jets trained on the plastic and recycled materials this morning as damping down continued.

Firefighters still have 3 water jets trained on the plastic and recycled materials which caught fire yesterday in Sandycroft. A large stretch of fencing and a lighting gantry badly charred and damaged by the flames. pic.twitter.com/zkKamj7aEj — Deeside.com (@DeesideDotCom) May 2, 2018

At its height more than 60 firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are using hose reels and main jets tackled the blaze at 300 Recycling.

The firm specialises in recycling plastics, coat hangers and mattresses, it is the second large fire to hit the recycling plant in six weeks.

Crews from Deeside, Wrexham, Flint, Buckley, Mold, Llandudno, Rhyl, Johnstown and Ruthin all attended the fire which was first reported at 3.14pm on Tuesday.

Members of the public were asked to keep away from the incident and to close all doors and windows.

Natural Resources Wales are also at the scene of the blaze Euros Jones, duty tactical manager said: “Fires at waste sites can harm the environment, people and wildlife.

“The smoke affects the air we breathe and the water used by the fire service to fight the blaze can pollute local streams and rivers.

“In this location we are working hard to protect the Dee which is important as a source of drinking water for people in a large area, for the local economy, as a place for local people to enjoy and for wildlife.

“We have officers on site working with the fire and rescue service, advising them on the best way to reduce the effect of this fire on the environment.”

[Picture Paul Wylie]

