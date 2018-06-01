Firefighters release one person from car following six vehicle crash on A550 in Shotwick on Thursday

A few people got in touch yesterday evening after a number of emergency vehicles were spotted heading along the A550 Welsh Road towards Shotwick.

Cheshire Fire Service have updated their incident log with details of a crash which happened on Thursday.

Firefighters were called at 6.38pm on Thursday – The incident log states:

“One fire engine attended from Powey Lane and one from Ellesmere Port.

Firefighters attended to a road traffic collision on Welsh Road in Shotwick involving four cars and two vans.

Crews removed the roof of a vehicle to release one casualty who was then handed over to the care of paramedics.

Firefighters were in attendance for one hour and 35 minutes.”