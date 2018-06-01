independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Firefighters release one person from car following six vehicle crash on A550 in Shotwick on Thursday

Published: Friday, Jun 1st, 2018
A few people got in touch yesterday evening after a number of emergency vehicles were spotted heading along the A550 Welsh Road towards Shotwick.

Cheshire Fire Service have updated their incident log with details of a crash which happened on Thursday.

Firefighters were called at 6.38pm on Thursday – The incident log states:

“One fire engine attended from Powey Lane and one from Ellesmere Port.

Firefighters attended to a road traffic collision on Welsh Road in Shotwick involving four cars and two vans.

Crews removed the roof of a vehicle to release one casualty who was then handed over to the care of paramedics.

Firefighters were in attendance for one hour and 35 minutes.”

 

