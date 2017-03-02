Firefighters issue yet another warning over use of chip pans after father and son rescued in Buckley house blaze

A father and son have been rescued by firefighters from a house fire in Buckley in the early hours of this morning, Thursday 2 March.

Two fires appliances from Deeside and Buckley were called to the incident at Lyme Grove, Buckley at 12.25am after a neighbour heard a smoke alarm sounding at the property.

Firefighters using four sets of breathing apparatus wearing breathing apparatus rescued a 24-year-old man and a four-year-old boy from the property.

They received treatment for smoke inhalation at the scene, the damage was confined to the kitchen say the fire service.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said:

We were called at about 12.40am by our fire service colleagues to reports of a fire at an address on Lyme Grove, Buckley. We sent a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle and two patients were checked over at the scene, but did not require hospital treatment.

The fire service once again issued a warning about the use of old style chip pans and highlighted the need for every house to have a working smoke alarm.

Jami Jennings from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said:

Thankfully, this property had a working smoke alarm which was heard by a neighbour who alerted us to attend. When we arrived, the kitchen was heavily smoke logged and we were able to enter the property to rescue the father and son and confine the fire to the kitchen area. The father had fallen asleep whilst watching TV and had left the chip pan heating – without the warning from the smoke alarm and a vigilant neighbour this could easily have developed into a very serious incident with severe consequences. Leaving a chip pan unattended for any length of time can have disastrous results as the oil can easily overheat and ignite – it only takes a few minutes for a small fire to develop into one that is serious and life threatening. And if you’re asleep when a fire breaks out, you’re in serious trouble – just a couple of breaths of smoke can be enough to knock you completely unconscious. As we have seen time and time again – there is no room for complacency so we urge people to throw away your old style chip pan altogether and use a thermostatically controlled deep fat fryer. Oven chips are also safer as well as being healthier. Never leave your cooking unattended and always avoid cooking after drinking alcohol.” As this incident shows – having a working smoke alarm means you are far more likely to to escape unharmed in the event of a fire. So make sure you test your alarm regularly. In the event of a fire get out, stay out and call 999

The incident yet again highlights the real danger of leaving cooking unattended.

This mornings fire was caused by a chip pan and comes just days after another chip pan fire in Wrexham last week.

A campaign launched by the fire and rescue service urging people to throw away chip pans during National Chip Week.